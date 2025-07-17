In morning, enemy launched massive strike on Shostka district of Sumy region. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 July, Russian invaders massively attacked Shostka district of Sumy region with drones. The enemy UAVs hit the territories of several communities.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Hryhorov.

The attacks damaged residential buildings and caused fires. Rescuers have arrived at the scene and have already begun to eliminate the consequences.

"Preliminary, there were no casualties. The scale of the destruction is being clarified," Hryhorov said.

See more: Enemy has once again struck Seredyno-Budska community in Sumy region, - RMA. PHOTOS