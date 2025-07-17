Border crossing using ambulance: draft evasion smuggling scheme exposed in Zakarpattia – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards, together with the police, uncovered a scheme to illegally smuggle draft-age men to Romania using an ambulance.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.







According to the information, three individuals were involved in organizing the scheme: a 62-year-old resident of Rakhiv and two men from Kharkiv. They planned to transport a draft evader using a vehicle from a private company providing medical transport services. The client was to pay $10,000 for this "service."

Law enforcement seized $12,000, 55,000 hryvnias, five mobile phones, and the ambulance vehicle. All three organizers have been detained, and a criminal case was opened under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The draft evader was subjected to administrative liability.

