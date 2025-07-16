Border crossing with Moldova: 10 draft dodgers detained, coordinated remotely by "administrator" via Telegram – SBGS

In Odesa region, servicemen from the Velykokomarivka Border Service Unit detained ten men attempting to illegally cross the border with Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The group was spotted by a UAV operator near the state border. The detention took place on the outskirts of a village in the Rozdilna district. The men are residents of various Ukrainian regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Odesa, Rivne, and Kyiv oblasts.

According to border guards, the "tourists" were coordinated remotely by a Telegram channel administrator. Each paid between $7,500 and $9,000 in cryptocurrency, without any guarantees of successfully crossing the border.

See more: Four men detained in Zakarpattia for attempting to swim across Hungary border – SBGS. PHOTO

During the detention, the men attempted to flee but stopped after warning shots were fired.

All were charged under Article 204-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses ("Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine"). The cases have been forwarded to court.

See more: Fake employment in schools: scheme to evade mobilisation has been uncovered in Chernihiv region – SBGS. PHOTOS