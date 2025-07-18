ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russia fired at locomotive carrying civilian cargo on Prydniprovska railway for second time in 24 hours. PHOTO

On 18 July, Russian troops attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway carrying civilian cargo for the second time in 24 hours.

This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, for the second time in a day, the Russians attacked a locomotive on the Prydniprovska railway carrying civilian cargo. This is a planned terror against civilian logistics and railway workers," Yermak wrote.

He stressed that Russia does not intend to end the war, so it should be stopped economically and by destroying its military-industrial complex.

railroad (142) shoot out (14133) Dnipropetrovska region (1578)
