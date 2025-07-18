Civilian killed as result of hostile strike by "Uragan" on Kostiantynivka. PHOTO

This morning, on 18 July, Russian troops once again attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a civilian as a result of a direct hit.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka CMA, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that since the beginning of the day, Kostiantynivka has been under enemy fire, resulting in victims again among civilians. As a result of hostile attacks, civilians were wounded and killed, and private homes were destroyed. Unfortunately, the number of victims is growing.

"The last strike was recorded at around 09:30 - the city was shelled with a 'Uragan' multiple rocket launcher system. As a result of a direct hit, a civilian was killed in his own home. His injuries were incompatible with life," the statement said.

See more: Enemy attacked Rodynske with drone and Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs: woman killed and four more wounded. PHOTOS

It is also noted that at least three private houses were damaged.

Watch more: At night, Russians attacked Sloviansk with "Shahed" drones: hits on "Nova Poshta". VIDEO

"The enemy continues to target civilian areas in violation of international humanitarian law. We record every crime. We urge all residents who are still in the dangerous areas to leave without delay! Take the opportunity to move to a safer place," the RMA head stressed.