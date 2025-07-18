He was hidden in car for $8,000: "tourist" to Moldova detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers in the Rozdilna district of Odesa region, together with border guards of the Podilsk detachment, stopped an attempt to illegally cross the border into Moldova.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.





A 24-year-old resident of Kharkiv region was found hidden between the trunk and the rear seats of a passenger car.

The "tour" cost $8,000, part of which (about $2,000) was transferred in cryptocurrency. The operation was organized by the administrator of a Telegram channel, with whom the conscript had arranged the deal in advance.





The car was driven by a local resident, and the passenger was a 23-year-old woman from Odesa region — an accomplice of the organizer. She was detained, charged under Part 1 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and placed under house arrest. The conscript’s case will be considered by the court.

See more: Border crossing using ambulance: draft evasion smuggling scheme exposed in Zakarpattia – SBGS. PHOTOS