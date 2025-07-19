Enemy is not reducing pressure in Pokrovsk direction. There were 47 clashes there in past 24 hours - General Staff

Over the last day, 177 combat engagements were registered. Pokrovsk, Lyman, North Slobozhanskyi, and Kursk directions remain the hottest.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday, the invaders launched two missiles and 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used six missiles and dropped 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,843 kamikaze drones and fired 5,825 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, including 98 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Shostka, Sumy region; Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Plavni, Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka, Kherson region.

Hostilities.

There were 38 combat engagements in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors yesterday. The enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropped seventeen guided bombs, and fired 351 artillery rounds, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the towns of Vovchansk, Bolohivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, four occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Stepova Novoselivka and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 26 times, trying to advance in the areas of Koroviy Yar, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Torske and towards Serebryanka.

In the Siversk sector, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, and Vyiimka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions five times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, eight firefights were registered in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Predtechyno, and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Kalynivka, Nelipivka, and Oleksandr-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 47 aggressor's assault and offensive actions towards Filiya and in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Horikhove, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and towards Oleksandhorod and Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipil sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Kamianske.

Six firefights took place in the Prydniprovske sector, with the enemy attempting to advance towards Dniprovske, Sadove, Prydniprovske, near Hola Prystan and Kozulsky Island.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an artillery unit, a command post and six other important enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1120 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised seven armoured combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, an air defence system, 163 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, one missile, and 112 pieces of occupier vehicles.

See also Censor.NET: Occupant smoked in the bushes after a drone hit. VIDEO