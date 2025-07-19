Shmyhal and Fedorov discussed scaling up production of interceptor drones: Number of successful interceptions of "Shaheds" is growing rapidly. PHOTO

Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, they discussed key areas of cooperation in the development of defence technology and innovation.

"The focus is on scaling up technologies that have already proven their effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular interceptor drones. This technology has made an incredible breakthrough, and the number of successful destructions of the Shahed is growing rapidly every month. It is important to find and quickly scale anti-shaheddist solutions. This is the task set by the President," Shmyhal stressed.

They also talked about weapons production and the launch of new solutions that can change the situation at the front. "We are working on deregulation in the area of transferring and writing off drones so that the military can get what they need without unnecessary bureaucracy.