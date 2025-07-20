Occupiers strike Sumy region with drones: woman killed, houses on fire. PHOTO

The night before, Russian troops once again attacked the territory of the Sumy region using attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, last night, the Russians attacked the village of the Sveska community with four attack drones. As a result of the hits, residential buildings burned down. A 78-year-old woman was killed.

"As a result of direct hits from Russian drones, three residential buildings instantly caught fire - it was impossible to stop the fire. The rescuers managed to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses," the RMA added.

See more: During day, five settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes: six people were injured. PHOTOS

Also, after the massive attack on the Shostka community, two local residents sought medical attention. They did not need hospitalisation - they were treated on an outpatient basis.