During day, five settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes: six people were injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked five settlements in the Kharkiv region, and six people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Thus, in Kupyansk, men aged 45, 59, and 73 were injured; in Nechvolodivka village of Kindrashivska community, a 42-year-old man was injured; in Izium, a 50-year-old and a 76-year-old woman were injured.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

17 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

2 FPV drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Kupyansk district, 3 trucks and 4 cars were damaged (Semenivka village);

a two-storey residential building, an unused building, a car were damaged in the Izium district (Izium town).

According to the Kharkiv regional police, Russia shelled Izium, Chuhuiv, and Kupiansk districts over the past day. Various types of unmanned aerial vehicles were used against civilians.

During a night attack on the town of Izium, a two-storey residential building and a non-operational enterprise were hit. Two women aged 50 and 76 were injured. One of them was taken to the hospital.

In Kupiansk, a hostile FPV drone attacked a civilian car. Three men aged 45, 73, and 59 were injured by glass.

Another hostile FPV drone in the village of Nechvolodivka, Kindrashivska district, hit a cyclist. The 42-year-old man was taken to the hospital.





It is also noted that on 19 July, police conducted 10 inspections of the scenes and entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in 15 criminal proceedings related to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, investigators in the Kharkiv region have registered 25,656 war crimes committed in the region.