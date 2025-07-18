ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11075 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
328 0

Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked Izium, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians attacked the Izium, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts with drones. The enemy also used a missile and KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

  • 1 Kh-35 missile;
  • 4 KAB;
  • 4 "Geran-2" UAVs;
  • 1 Lancet UAV;
  • 3 Molniya UAVs;
  • 2 FPV drones.

A 22-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of an attack by enemy drones on Izyum. An administrative building was destroyed in the town

In the Chuhuiv district, 2 dormitories, 2 multi-storey buildings, a post office, a lyceum, a family medicine outpatient clinic, 4 cars and a shop were damaged by UAV strikes.

As a result of shelling in the Kupiansk district, local residents' houses, an agricultural enterprise and power lines were destroyed, and a car was on fire.

Read more: Enemy attacked residential neighbourhood in Chuhuiv at night, 4 people wounded

Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region
Kharkiv region

Author: 

Izyum (133) Kharkivska region (820) Izyumskyy district (64) Kup’yanskyy district (229) Chuhuyivskyy district (99)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 