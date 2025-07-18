Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked Izium, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts, there are casualties. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians attacked the Izium, Chuhuiiv, and Kupiansk districts with drones. The enemy also used a missile and KABs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

1 Kh-35 missile;

4 KAB;

4 "Geran-2" UAVs;

1 Lancet UAV;

3 Molniya UAVs;

2 FPV drones.

A 22-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of an attack by enemy drones on Izyum. An administrative building was destroyed in the town

In the Chuhuiv district, 2 dormitories, 2 multi-storey buildings, a post office, a lyceum, a family medicine outpatient clinic, 4 cars and a shop were damaged by UAV strikes.

As a result of shelling in the Kupiansk district, local residents' houses, an agricultural enterprise and power lines were destroyed, and a car was on fire.

