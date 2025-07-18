Enemy attacked residential neighbourhood in Chuhuiv at night, 4 people wounded

Around 4 a.m. on 18 July, Russians attacked a residential area in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Halyna Minaieva.

Four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and they are being provided with the necessary assistance.

"Residential buildings, a family doctor's office and an educational institution were damaged. Specialised services arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack," said Minaeva.

