Enemy attacked residential neighbourhood in Chuhuiv at night, 4 people wounded
Around 4 a.m. on 18 July, Russians attacked a residential area in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Halyna Minaieva.
Four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack, and they are being provided with the necessary assistance.
"Residential buildings, a family doctor's office and an educational institution were damaged. Specialised services arrived at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack," said Minaeva.
