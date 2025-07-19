Four people wounded as result of enemy FPV drone attack on Kupiansk district

Today, on July 19, the enemy attacked the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region using FPV drones, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports .

Thus, in the morning in the city of Kupiansk, an enemy drone hit a car. Three men aged 45, 59 and 73 were injured - they sustained light injuries. A car was damaged.

In the village of Nechvolodivka, Kindrashiv community, at 14:00, while riding a bicycle, a 42-year-old man was hit by a preliminary FPV drone. He was injured as a result of the explosion. He was hospitalized in a medical facility.

"We call on the residents of frontline and border settlements of the Kharkiv region to save their lives and leave the territories under enemy fire!" added the head of the RMA.