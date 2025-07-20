In morning, Russians struck Zymivnyk in Kherson region: 17-year-old girl and her father were wounded. PHOTO
Today, on 20 July, Russian troops shelled the village of Zymivnyk in the Kherson region, injuring a child and his father.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, as a result of the enemy attack, a 17-year-old girl sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her shin.
The 51-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, a thermal burn of the chest, and combustion product poisoning.
The victims are currently in hospital, where they are receiving the necessary assistance.
According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Russian military shelled the village of Zymivnyk in the Kherson district at around 05:00 a.m..
