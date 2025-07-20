Sybiha and more than 80 ambassadors visited Zaporizhzhia on eve of ambassadors’ meeting. PHOTOS

Heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions have arrived in Ukraine to take part in a meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions. The meeting will be opened tomorrow by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on our trip with more than 80 ambassadors of Ukraine to Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia region and Orikhiv district near the front line. This is an immersion in the realities of war for the heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions who have arrived in Ukraine to participate in the 2025 meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic missions," the statement said.

Sibiga stressed that it is here, in the frontline region and at the front, that not only our soldiers and communities, but also the decisions of our allies are tested for strength.

"The timeliness and strength of decisions on additional defence support packages and their delivery to the frontline. Timeliness of decisions on sanctions against the Russian economy. Timeliness of recovery, reconstruction and investment. The frontline is one of the measures of the effectiveness of decisions and the performance of both Ukrainian diplomacy in general and individual ambassadors. The situation here is a true assessment of the diplomats' performance," he added.

The minister also expressed his belief that following this trip, "we will become even more convincing in our work and redouble our efforts to achieve a just peace, strengthen Ukraine and increase the cost of war for the aggressor."

Sybiha said that together with the ambassadors, they visited both the city and the region, visiting critical enterprises.

Among the places visited were the unique underground school Sich Collegium, strategic industrial and energy facilities in Zaporizhzhia, the Tree of Memory memorial complex, and Khortytsia.







The Foreign Minister added that this year's meeting of ambassadors is being held under the slogan "From the power of diplomacy to the diplomacy of strength".

"And such trips before the start of the week of work and plenary sessions allow us to feel the real strength of our people and our army, which we must strengthen every day through our work with partners.

Tomorrow, the meeting will be opened by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will outline the key priorities for the diplomatic system in the near future," Sybiha concluded.







