Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: seven people injured, including child and four police officers. PHOTOS

Yesterday, Russians attacked the de-occupied settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson police.

At dawn, the Russians carried out a combined artillery and UAV attack on Zymivnyk. A residential building and two cars were damaged as a result of explosives dropped from the drones. The artillery shelling resulted in a direct hit to a private house. A 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old daughter were injured. The girl was diagnosed with mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, contusion and an open shrapnel wound to her leg. Her father sustained contusion, blast and craniocerebral injuries, a thermal burn of the chest and combustion product poisoning. The family's two-storey house was heavily damaged.

In Mykilske, a 47-year-old man was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. He was hospitalised with a head injury, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to the face.

In the Novoraisk community, the occupiers attacked a shopping centre with strike drones, the building of which had been damaged by previous shelling. A private house and a car were also damaged.

Artillery fire damaged a private house in Zelenivka. Two more residential buildings were damaged in Stepanivka as a result of an FPV drone attack.

In Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, four private houses and a car were damaged by shelling.

In the Korabelnyi district, the Russian military attacked an apartment building with an FPV drone, which was damaged.

At dawn in the "Tavriiskyi" neighbourhood, Russian troops attacked cars with an FPV drone, damaging three vehicles. The Russians fired artillery at the central part of the city. The administrative building of a medical institution was damaged.

Read more: Russians wound 4 people and damage homes in Kherson region in one day






















