Russians wound 4 people and damage homes in Kherson region in one day

Law enforcement agencies are documenting the consequences of Russian aggression in Kherson region.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On July 15, 2025, Russian forces shelled settlements in Kherson region, using drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems.

Injured

As of 7:00 PM, four civilians have been reported wounded: two in Chornobaivka village and two in Kherson city. The injured have been hospitalized and are receiving necessary medical care.

Destruction

As a result of enemy attacks, residential houses and civilian infrastructure in several settlements were damaged.

Prosecutors and investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian forces.