Ruscist strike medical facility in Bilozerka. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 July 2025, Russian troops attacked a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Due to strikes, windows, the roof, the facade, and medical offices in the building were damaged.









Overall, during the past day, the following locations were subjected to enemy drone terror and artillery shelling: Beryslav, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Novokairy, Kachkarivka, Tomyna Balka, Chereshenky, Antonivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Chervonyi Yar, Burhunka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Tiahynka, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Poniativka, Chornobaivka, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Darivka, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Doslidne, Kizomys, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Prydniprovske, Veletenske, Romashkove, Berehove, Sadove, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Ivanivka, Kozatske, Novooleksandrivka, Sablukivka, Tokarivka, and the city of Kherson.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas in the region, damaging two apartment buildings and 12 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a farm, outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, ambulances, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 18 wounded.

During the nighttime drone attack, Air Defense Forces over our region shot down three Shahed-131/136 drones.