Two men who burned down four cars in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv have been detained. PHOTOS

Two arsonists were detained in Kyiv who had destroyed four cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district on request. Prosecutors notified them of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, one of the suspects, a 57-year-old man, burned three cars in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital on order. The man doused them with flammable liquid and set them on fire. The customers promised to pay him USD 1,000 for each car. A mobile phone with photos and videos of the arsons, as well as flammable substances, were seized from the detainee.

"Law enforcement officers also detained a 20-year-old man who fulfilled the same orders for USD 1,300 for each destroyed car," the prosecutor's office added.

The actions of the suspects are classified under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely the intentional destruction of another's property by arson.

The article provides for a sentence of up to ten years in prison.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Shevchenkivskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv city.