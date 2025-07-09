In Kyiv, law enforcement detained a 20-year-old local resident who was allegedly ordered by Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) operatives to set fire to the door of a person’s apartment. Russian special services presented that individual to the Kyiv resident as a "traitor."

According to the investigation, the young man met a girl online, corresponded with her for some time, and then they decided to meet. The girl asked him to send money for a taxi.

She did not show up for the meeting; instead, the young man received a call from someone claiming to be an SSU representative, who said that the girl had been arrested for cooperating with Russia, and since the young man sent her money, he was also financing the enemy.

To avoid criminal liability, he was told to agree to perform a "special service" task — to set fire to the door of the traitor’s apartment, the prosecutor’s office said.

Following the plan, the 20-year-old purchased all necessary items for arson in advance. He was given a photo of the person and, having determined their address, was ordered to set fire to the apartment door.

The arsonist was detained. His actions are qualified under Part 1 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — intentional destruction of another’s property by arson. The article provides for up to ten years in prison.

Currently, investigators are verifying the suspect’s involvement in similar crimes in Kyiv and assessing the credibility of his testimony, as instead of doubting the legality of such an "operation," he agreed to avoid prosecution.

