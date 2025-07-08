Two foreigners detained for displaying Nazi symbols in Pechersk, Kyiv, - police. PHOTOS

Police detained two foreigners for demonstrating Nazi symbols in the capital's Pechersk district.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

Law enforcement officers remind that during the monitoring of the Internet, they found a publication in which a man wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols was demonstrating a flag with a swastika on the street.











The police identified the offender as a 27-year-old foreigner. As it turned out later, the latter was on the street with his 25-year-old friend, a citizen of another country, who was also wearing a T-shirt with a banned symbol of a totalitarian regime.

"Investigators detained both suspects in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. During a search at their place of residence in a rented apartment, police seized material evidence - clothes, a flag and a chevron with elements of the symbols of the Nazi totalitarian regime," the police said.

Criminal proceedings over the incident were initiated under Part 1 of Article 436-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - production, distribution of communist and Nazi symbols and propaganda of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 5 years in prison with confiscation of property.