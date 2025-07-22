Barrot visited Kharkiv after trip to frontline town of Sumy. PHOTOS

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, together with Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, visited Kharkiv after a visit to frontline Sumy.

Sybiha announced this on the social network X.

According to him, Barrot became the first foreign minister of a partner country to visit Sumy.

In Kharkiv, the minister saw the consequences of Russian attacks on residential and civilian infrastructure.

"Such visits are extremely important. They show our people that we are not alone. Our task is to mobilise maximum international support for the people here and in other cities and communities that are constantly subject to Russian attacks. To strengthen the air shield and increase resilience before the winter. We discussed all of this," Sybiha said.

He also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and the French people for their support of Ukraine.