"Hands off NABU and SAPO": People in Zhytomyr protest against bill No. 12414. PHOTOS

On the evening of Wednesday, July 23, people in Zhytomyr took to the streets in protest against bill No. 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Photos from the rally were posted on Facebook by Svitlana Samarska, Censor.NET reports.

"Zhytomyr. Love it. Zelenskyy, no one has started to ‘shake the government’ yet. Don’t push it. Don’t tempt fate," Samarska captioned the photos.

Participants at the protest held posters reading "Hands off NABU and SAP," "Betrayal of the people," and "Don’t touch our NABU."

