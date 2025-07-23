"People are not suckers!": protest against NABU and SAPO bill continues in Kharkiv. VIDEO
On the evening of July 23, a peaceful protest against bill No. 12414 is underway in Kharkiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
People are chanting: "The people are not suckers!"
Recall that on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, protests resumed in several Ukrainian cities against the law that strips the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
