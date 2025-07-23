ENG
"People are not suckers!": protest against NABU and SAPO bill continues in Kharkiv. VIDEO

On the evening of July 23, a peaceful protest against bill No. 12414 is underway in Kharkiv.

People are chanting: "The people are not suckers!"

Read more: We support Ukrainian people, but this is not carte blanche for any government actions – Czech Republic (updated)

Recall that on the evening of Wednesday, July 23, protests resumed in several Ukrainian cities against the law that strips the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

