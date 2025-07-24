Russian forces killed family of three in Pidlyman, Kharkiv region. Occupiers struck with FAB bomb. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the village of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region with an air strike. A family was killed.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

At around 11:30 p.m., Russian troops hit the FAB-250 with a UMPK.

A house was damaged and fires broke out.

The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family died: A 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband, and their 36-year-old son.

They were IDPs from the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district.

