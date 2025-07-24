1 144 5
Russian forces killed family of three in Pidlyman, Kharkiv region. Occupiers struck with FAB bomb. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the village of Pidlyman in the Kharkiv region with an air strike. A family was killed.
This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
At around 11:30 p.m., Russian troops hit the FAB-250 with a UMPK.
A house was damaged and fires broke out.
The bodies of three people were found under the rubble of the house. A family died: A 57-year-old woman, her 58-year-old husband, and their 36-year-old son.
They were IDPs from the village of Bohuslavka, Izium district.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password