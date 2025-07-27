ENG
Unmanned Systems Forces eliminated 135 occupiers overnight. INFOGRAPHICS

During the day on July 26-27, the units of the USF group hit 851 unique enemy targets.

This is reported by the press service of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following were affected

  • 211 units of personnel, 135 of whom were eliminated;
  • 51 vehicles and 26 motorcycles;
  • 16 artillery systems, 2 armored vehicles and 5 tanks.

"In addition, 26 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 25 UAV operators' take-off points were destroyed. In total, during July (01-27.07), 20713 targets were destroyed/injured, of which 4513 were enemy personnel," the statement said.

Results of the SBS's work

