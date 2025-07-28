In Kropyvnytskyi, building and fire and rescue equipment of the State Emergency Service damaged as result of shelling. PHOTOS
As a result of a massive enemy attack, one of the units of the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad region was damaged on the night of 28 July.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.
"On the night of 28 July, Kropyvnytskyi came under another air attack. As a result of enemy UAVs, a fire broke out in the building of one of the units of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kirovohrad region. Fire and rescue equipment was also damaged. During the air raid, the personnel of the SES unit were in a shelter, there were no deaths or injuries," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password