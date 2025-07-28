Electric car crashes into underground passage on Maidan in Kyiv: driver hospitalised. PHOTOS

On the morning of 28 July, a road traffic accident occurred on Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv: a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car drove off the road and crashed into a concrete barrier of an underpass.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv police.





The incident occurred around 7:00 a.m. on Khreshchatyk Street. A 43-year-old driver was injured in the accident. According to preliminary data, the driver, moving from Bessarabska Square, lost control and drove onto the pedestrian part of the street.

The man suffered an open leg fracture and was hospitalised. According to police, he was sober.

An investigative team is working at the scene to find out the exact circumstances of the accident.

