News Photo Draft evaders smuggling across the border
Smuggling draft dodgers abroad for $20,000: scheme exposed in Vinnytsia region - SBGS. PHOTO

In Vinnytsia region, border guards uncovered an organized group that illegally smuggled draft-age men across the state border for money.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Organisers of illegal transport of draft dodgers detained in Vinnytsia region

The scheme involved two residents of Vinnytsia region, aged 30 and 52, who acted as "logistics coordinators": they instructed "clients" and took them to the border.  The arrest took place during the disembarkation of three men from Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. The traffickers received over $20,000 for their services.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized cars and phones. The organisers were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code. The court imposed a custodial measure of restraint on them.

