Day in Kharkiv region: enemy shelled 9 settlements. Two people killed and another wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians shelled Kharkiv, Izium, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts. Russians used guided aerial bombs, MLRS and drones against civilians.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor 's office and police.

On 28 July, at around 5:00 p.m., an enemy FPV drone attacked a civilian "VAZ" car on the territory of the Derhachi community. A 75-year-old man was killed and his 51-year-old son was injured. The victim was taken to hospital for medical care. The vehicle was damaged.

In the village of Pidlyman, as a result of occupiers' shelling with MLRS, forest litter caught fire over an area of more than 2 hectares. The fire was extinguished.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the villages of Novoplatonivka and Iziumske as a result of shelling with multiple rocket launchers. There were no casualties.

In the settlements of Kupiansk district, houses were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites of the hits.

According to the investigation, on 29 July, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kupiansk. According to preliminary data, the occupiers used "Grad" MLRS. A 65-year-old man was killed. Residential buildings were damaged.

Read more: Combined attack on Kharkiv: Russian forces attacked with KABs, ballistic missiles and "Shahed" drones for almost three hours, five people injured (updated)

















