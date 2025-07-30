ENG
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Occupiers strike Polohy district in Zaporizhzhia region: man wounded, houses destroyed, rescue vehicle damaged. PHOTOS (updated)

On July 30, Russian forces struck the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring one person.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

A 78-year-old man was wounded in the enemy attack.

In addition, private houses and outbuildings were destroyed, and fires broke out. The State Emergency Service unit has already extinguished the blaze.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region on 30 July
According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers came under fire in the frontline town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians shelled the emergency responders while they were extinguishing fires caused by a previous enemy attack.

As a result of the shelling, a fire and rescue vehicle was damaged.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia region

