Russians attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses, high-rise building and shops were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 30 July, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attacked Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They attacked the district centre, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities.

As a result of the attack, a private house and dry grass caught fire. The fire was extinguished. Another house, an outbuilding, a multi-storey building and shops were damaged.

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor fired at the Mezhova community with drones. A fire broke out in an unused building and was extinguished. The infrastructure was damaged.











