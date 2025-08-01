Russian strike on Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region: two children rescued from under rubble. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked the Synelnykove district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties, including children.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
Two children were rescued from the rubble.
"According to doctors, the condition of the 4-year-old boy is serious. The 15-year-old girl is in moderate condition.
They are being provided with all the necessary medical care," he said.
