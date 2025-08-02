At night, the enemy attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three people were injured. PHOTO

On the night of 2 August, the enemy attacked the Dnipro region. Sinelnykivskyi and Nikopolskyi districts were under attack, there were destruction and casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the military-industrial complex, Serhii Lysak.

"The enemy attacked the Synelnykove district with drones. The Russians launched a drone at the Vasylkiv district. A 30-year-old man was injured there. The roof of a private house caught fire - the fire was extinguished by rescuers. An outbuilding was destroyed, and an administrative building, 4 private houses, and a car were damaged.

The Russians also launched FPV drones at the Mezhova district. Two people were injured there. The enemy also damaged two private houses and a car.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovske district. The Russian army used drones and artillery. Two apartment blocks and a private house were damaged. Outbuildings, a car, and a power line were also damaged. Fires broke out and have been extinguished.

See more: Russian attack on Nikopol district damages homes, agricultural firm, lyceum, and gas pipeline. PHOTOS






