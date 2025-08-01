ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9742 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district
253 0

Russian attack on Nikopol district damages homes, agricultural firm, lyceum, and gas pipeline. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on August 1, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the  Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelled Nikopol and several surrounding communities — Myrove, Pokrov, and Marhanetsk.

As a result of the attacks, 11 private houses and 4 apartment buildings were damaged, along with an agricultural enterprise, a lyceum, utility structures, vehicles, and a gas pipeline. Fires broke out.

No casualties were reported.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol district over ten times: houses, gas pipeline, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Updated information indicates that a utility company in Marhanets was damaged by a nighttime drone strike.

Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August
Russian shelling of the Nikopol district on 1 August

Author: 

shoot out (14310) Nikopol (777) Dnipropetrovska region (1627) Nikopolskyy district (291)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 