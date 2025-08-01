Russian attack on Nikopol district damages homes, agricultural firm, lyceum, and gas pipeline. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on August 1, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs, causing destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy shelled Nikopol and several surrounding communities — Myrove, Pokrov, and Marhanetsk.

As a result of the attacks, 11 private houses and 4 apartment buildings were damaged, along with an agricultural enterprise, a lyceum, utility structures, vehicles, and a gas pipeline. Fires broke out.



No casualties were reported.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol district over ten times: houses, gas pipeline, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

Updated information indicates that a utility company in Marhanets was damaged by a nighttime drone strike.



















