Russian attack on Nikopol district damages homes, agricultural firm, lyceum, and gas pipeline. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on August 1, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs, causing destruction.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy shelled Nikopol and several surrounding communities — Myrove, Pokrov, and Marhanetsk.
As a result of the attacks, 11 private houses and 4 apartment buildings were damaged, along with an agricultural enterprise, a lyceum, utility structures, vehicles, and a gas pipeline. Fires broke out.
No casualties were reported.
Updated information indicates that a utility company in Marhanets was damaged by a nighttime drone strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password