Russians attacked Nikopol district over ten times: houses, gas pipeline, and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

On July 31, Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region experienced about ten enemy attacks. The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The strikes targeted the district center and the communities of Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrove, and Pokrov.



As a result of the enemy strikes, three private houses, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged. A utility building and dry grass caught fire.

It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries.










