News Photo Shaheds attack on Kyiv region
Operation lasted more than day: rescuers extinguished flames at industrial facility in Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

It took more than a day to eliminate a large-scale fire caused by a Russian attack on the night of 1 August in the Bila Tserkva district of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, an industrial facility in the city of Bila Tserkva caught fire as a result of the shelling. The fire covered an area of 10 thousand square metres. The firefighting operations lasted for over a day. It was only at 05:50 a.m. on 2 August that the fire was completely extinguished.

Fire in Bila Tserkva
Fire in Bila Tserkva

106 rescuers and 34 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in the firefighting. They worked in extremely difficult conditions, using specialised equipment, robotic systems and backup water sources to prevent the fire from spreading further.

