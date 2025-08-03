Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: at least 16 private houses and vehicles were damaged. PHOTO
On 3 August, Russian troops again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.
"A village in the Putivl community came under enemy attack. Preliminary, the enemy used a UAV with warheads - probably two missiles," the statement said.
The shelling damaged at least 16 private houses - windows were smashed and roofs were destroyed. Vehicles were also damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
"I am grateful to everyone who is responding to the consequences of these attacks. We are working to restore and help people," Hryhorov wrote.
