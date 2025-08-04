Day in Donetsk region: Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Kostiantynivka under fire; 2 killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS
On August 3, 2025, Russian forces shelled three districts in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
In Dobropillia, one person was killed and two wounded; four apartment buildings, three private houses, and an administrative building were damaged. In Rubizhne, one person was wounded and six private houses damaged. In Pokrovsk, one person was wounded and a house was damaged; in Rodynske, a house was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In Lyman, 1 person was wounded, 3 houses and an outbuilding were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person died, a multi-storey building was damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.
