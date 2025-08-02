Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, nine wounded. Civilian infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 18 localities came under hostile fire. There were 3,296 attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

On the morning of 1 August, Russians shelled the western part of Pokrovsk, killing a woman born in 1972. In the afternoon, the northwestern part of the city came under attack, killing a civilian man born in 1968, the CMA reported.

In Kamianka, Pokrovsk district, two civilians were injured by a Lancet UAV strike, and a civilian car was damaged.

One person was wounded in Bilytske and Vodianske as a result of enemy FPV drones. One person was wounded in Myrnohrad.

The occupants attacked Dobropillia village with two Geran-2 UAVs, wounding two people and damaging two private houses and two non-residential buildings.

Kramatorsk district

In Zarichne of the Lyman community, 5 houses were destroyed. A house was damaged in Starovarvarivka of the Oleksandrivka community. Infrastructure was damaged in Ivanopillia.

Russians dropped three KAB-250 bombs on Kostiantynivka, resulting in one wounded person, damage to three apartment blocks and three private houses, an infrastructure facility, and a business.

Kramatorsk was attacked by 9 Russian Gerbera, Geran-2, and Geran-3 drones - a civilian was injured, 2 apartment buildings, an infrastructure facility, a business, and 4 cars were damaged.

In Rayhorodk, two Geran-2 UAVs destroyed a medical facility. One private house was damaged in Droysheve and Kryva Luke of the Lyman district.

Sloviansk was hit by 5 Geran-2 UAVs, which damaged a hospital, a business, a non-residential building, and a civilian car.

After midnight today, the city was hit again by two Geran-2 UAVs. A 75-year-old woman was injured. A hotel and 2 apartment buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

4 houses were damaged in Siversk.

