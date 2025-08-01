ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kramatorsk
Kramatorsk targeted by enemy UAVs: industrial zone, critical infrastructure, and civilian sites hit

Kramatorsk after shelling

Since 10 a.m. today, Russian forces have been attacking Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with strike drones, with five hits recorded.

This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET notes.

Russian forces targeted the industrial zone, critical infrastructure, and civilian facilities.

Preliminary information indicates no casualties.

Final assessment of the damage is ongoing.

