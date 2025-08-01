1 162 6
Kramatorsk targeted by enemy UAVs: industrial zone, critical infrastructure, and civilian sites hit
Since 10 a.m. today, Russian forces have been attacking Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region with strike drones, with five hits recorded.
This was reported by Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET notes.
Russian forces targeted the industrial zone, critical infrastructure, and civilian facilities.
Preliminary information indicates no casualties.
Final assessment of the damage is ongoing.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password