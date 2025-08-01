Day in Donetsk region: three dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS

In total, the Russians fired 32 times at the localities of the Donetsk region over the last day. 13 settlements were under fire: the towns of Dobropillya, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Pokrovsk, the village of Sviatohorivka, the villages of Bilokuzminivka, Vesela Hora, Ivanopillya, Kamyanka, Lozove, Rubtsy, and Yatskivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsky district

A person was wounded in Sviatohorivka of the Dobropillia district.

Russia fired a Geran-2 UAV at Dobropillia, damaging 5 private houses. In Kamianka, an FPV drone damaged two civilian cars.

On the morning of 31 July, Russians shelled the private sector of the eastern part of Pokrovsk, the CMA reported. A man and a woman were injured. At the same time, the northeastern part of the city came under enemy fire, and an apartment building was damaged.

At 11:00 a.m., the enemy attacked the central part of Pokrovsk, wounding 2 civilians. Around noon, Russian occupation forces shelled the central part of Pokrovsk, wounding 1 civilian.

At 02:00 p.m., Russian occupation forces shelled the southwestern part of Pokrovsk. As a result of the shelling, a civilian man born in 1979 sustained an open leg fracture.

A volunteer, a man born in 1969, was wounded while visiting the Pokrovsk community on the outskirts of Rodynske. The victim was taken to a hospital in Pavlograd. A Mitsubishi Pajero Wagon was damaged.

7 houses were damaged in Volodymyrivka of the Shakhove district.

Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, Russians killed three people and injured 10 civilians. 30 apartment buildings and 13 cars were damaged. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The enemy struck Kostyantynivka 11 times with a KAB-250 bomb, drones, and artillery. Two residents were wounded, 2 apartment blocks and 17 private houses, an outbuilding, and a car were damaged.

In Lyman, an enemy FPV drone damaged a private house. The occupants dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Lozove in the Liman TG, damaging a private house and an educational institution.

An administrative building was damaged in Rayhorodok of the Mykolaivka district. In Sloviansk, 3 administrative buildings, high-rise buildings, and an industrial area were damaged.

In Ivanopillia, 27 private houses were damaged by two KAB-250 bombs. One house was damaged in Bilokuzmynivka.

Bakhmut district.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

