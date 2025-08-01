Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to three

A search and rescue operation is underway in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. The death toll has risen to three.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk CMA.

"The number of victims of the Russian strike on the center of Kramatorsk has increased to three - a woman born in 1970 died in hospital from her injuries," the report said.

According to the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, 10 people were wounded as a result of the Russian attack. People may still be trapped under the rubble of the five-story building, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In total, at least 30 houses and 13 cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

We remind you that on July 31, Russian occupiers launched a targeted strike on the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction.

