Russian forces strike hotel and residential buildings in Sloviansk with drones. VIDEO+PHOTOS
On the night of Saturday, 2 August, Russian invaders shelled Sloviansk, Donetsk region, once again.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk CMA, Vadym Liakh.
"A Shaheed-type kamikaze drone hit the central part of the city. One of Sloviansk's landmarks, the Sloviansk Hotel, was damaged. Nearby high-rise buildings and a hostel were also damaged," the statement said.
One person was injured as a result of the Russian shelling.
