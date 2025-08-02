ENG
Enemy has advanced near Voskresenka, Shcherbinivka, Hryhorivka, and Shevchenko - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in four settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated! The enemy has advanced near Voskresenka (Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region), Shcherbynivka (Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), Hryhorivka (a village in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), and Shevchenko (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Voskresenka

Shcherbynivka

Hryhorivka

Shevchenko

