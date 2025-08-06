ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,059,270 personnel (+1,010 per day), 11,072 tanks, 31,133 artillery systems, and 23,091 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,059,270 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 6.08.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1059270 (+1010) people;

tanks - 11072 (+1) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 23091 (+0) units

artillery systems - 31133 (+52) units;

MLRS - 1455 (+3) units;

air defence systems - 1203 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 49767 (+147);

cruise missiles - 3555 (+0);

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

motor vehicles and tankers - 57475 (+138);

special equipment - 3936 (+1).

Watch more: Over 267,000 Russian troops lost since beginning of year – Syrskyi. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff adds.

Author: 

Russian Army (9762) Armed Forces HQ (4321) liquidation (2655)
