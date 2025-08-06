ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
281 0

Occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region about 70 times during day: one killed, two wounded. PHOTOS

On Wednesday, August 6, Russian occupiers carried out about seventy attacks on three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others wounded due to enemy shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers shelled Nikopol district the most, using FPV drones and artillery.

shelling of the Nikopol district

The Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanetsk, and Pokrov communities suffered from enemy shelling.

"Unfortunately, a 65-year-old woman was killed. Our condolences to her family and loved ones. Two others, aged 78 and 76, were injured and hospitalized," Lysak said.

As a result of the attack, 10 private houses and 3 outbuildings were damaged. Several fires broke out.

In Synelnykove district, the aggressor struck with KAB bombs and UAVs. Mezhova and Pokrov communities were targeted. Four buses and seven private houses were damaged; two houses caught fire.

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, the Russian army hit with a drone, causing a fire.

Nikopol (779) Dnipropetrovska region (1632) Kryvorizkyy district (130) Nikopolskyy district (293) Synelnykivskyy district (131)
