Russians attack Balaklia with drones again. PHOTO
For the second night in a row, the enemy attacked Balakliya in the Kharkiv region with attack drones. They hit the central part of the city.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vitalii Karabanov.
A private house and a non-residential building were hit. As a result, a fire broke out on the spot.
There is also damage to nearby apartment buildings.
All the necessary emergency services were immediately dispatched to the site, the area was inspected, and the fire was extinguished.
"Property was damaged, buildings were destroyed, and people were seriously stressed. We are doing everything to help the victims and eliminate the consequences of this crime as soon as possible," Karabanov said.
