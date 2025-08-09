In morning, Russian forces attacked Dnipro with missiles, there are casualties. PHOTOS

On the morning of 9 August, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipro.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak.

"Three people were injured - a 41-year-old woman and men aged 21 and 29. They were taken to the hospital in moderate condition," the statement said.

The attack also caused destruction on the territory of the enterprise, smashing cars and an unused building. A fire broke out.

Throughout the night, the enemy continued to attack Nikopol, using artillery and UAVs. He terrorised Nikopol, Myrove, Marhanetska, Pokrovsk - urban and rural communities.

"Unfortunately, there is a dead and an injured person. A private house was partially destroyed, 6 other houses were damaged. Two outbuildings and a power line were damaged," said Lysak.

According to the updated information, an outbuilding caught fire last night in Myrove district due to a hit by an FPV drone. Rescuers extinguished the fire. A car was damaged.

The shelling also continued in the Synelnykove area. The Mezhova district suffered there. The enemy hit it with drones. A private house and an apartment block caught fire. The fire was tamed.

Enemy launched drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, casualties reported.












