Enemy launched drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, casualties reported. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 August, Russian invaders massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones. Air defence forces shot down 33 UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported the following.

"Four people were injured as a result of the attack in Dnipro. A 43-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman have been hospitalized in moderate condition," the statement reads.

Several fires also broke out in the regional center. Among them, an administrative building and vehicles caught fire. Twelve cars were destroyed, and another 17 were damaged. Eight residential buildings were damaged, with one private house completely destroyed. Damage was also reported at a transport company’s premises.

In Pavlohrad, a summer house and a vehicle caught fire. In Kryvyi Rih district, an unused building burned, and in Kryvyi Rih city itself, a modular house was damaged.

In Synelnykove district, the roof of a lyceum and dry grass caught fire. A private house and a car were also damaged.

In Nikopol area, the enemy shelled with artillery and UAVs. Loud explosions were reported in the district center and in the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrov communities.

Overall, the damage in the area includes eight private houses, a five-story building, and vehicles. Infrastructure, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged. A library also caught fire.

